Three people working at a greenhouse complex in Leamington have been transported to hospital with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to fire officials.

Crews from Leamington Fire Services were called to the 500 block of Road 3 around 2 p.m. for calls of high levels of carbon monoxide. All three victims are expected to survive.

Emergency crews left the complex around 5:30 p.m.

The Ministry of Labour and the Technical Standards and Safety Authority will investigate the incident.