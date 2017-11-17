Three Ontario companies have been fined a total of $460,000 after a worker was injured during construction of a new detention facility in Windsor.

Bondfield Construction of Concord, J-M-R Electric of Exeter, and Toromont Industries of Concord were all convicted following a nine-day trial, for violations of the Construction Projects Regulation under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Court heard the worker was among those involved in construction of the South West Detention Centre, a provincially operated jail, when the incident happened in May of 2013.

The worker made contact with live electricity while cleaning a circuit breaker compartment with a conductive tool.

An arc flash resulted, causing a large ball of fire that left the worker badly injured.