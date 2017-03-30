About 280 laid off Ford employees in Windsor can expect to get back to work after an announcement at the Engine Essex Plant Thursday, according to the leader of their union.

Unifor Local 200 boss Chris Taylor would not go into detail about the new product set to be unveiled, but did say the announcement would be "great news."

"We are fully expecting that we'll have the opportunity to return all our laid off members to work when this product does launch," he said.

Unifor Local 200 president Chris Taylor. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Windsor for the announcement that has auto-industry watchers expecting the company will invest in the plant or possibly expand operations.

Ford Canada CEO Mark Buzzell and president of the Americas Joe Hinrichs will hold a news conference at the plant, according to a news release issued Wednesday. CBC Windsor will stream the announcement live beginning about 9:30 a.m.

Kathleen Wynne will also tour the site, according to the Prime Minister's itinerary for the day.

Federal Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains and provincial Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid are also expected to attend.