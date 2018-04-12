24-year-old man killed in Tecumseh industrial accident, second man seriously injured

A 24-year-old man was killed and a second man injured in an industrial accident at Prestressed Systems Inc.Thursday morning.

Const. Jim Root says two workers were injured here this morning. 1 person has died of their injuries. <a href="https://t.co/LqjJruG3Vj">pic.twitter.com/LqjJruG3Vj</a> —@DanTaekema

Emergency crews were called to the Walker Road concrete manufacturer around 6:30 a.m.

Const. Jim Root described the other man's injuries as serious, but added he is expected to survive.

Workers here at PSI are hugging and consoling each other. <a href="https://t.co/SpLcPWrULu">pic.twitter.com/SpLcPWrULu</a> —@DanTaekema

Ontario's Ministry of Labour are investigating how the men were injured.

Among other things, the company produces concrete products including for the Herb Grey Parkway and Little Caesars Arena.