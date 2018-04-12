Skip to Main Content
24-year-old man killed in Tecumseh industrial accident, second man seriously injured

The OPP and Ontario's Ministry of Labour are investigating after one person was killed and another injured as a result of an industrial accident in Tecumseh.

The second man is in serious condition, but is expected to survive

OPP investigate fatal industrial accident at PSI on Walker Road in Tecumseh (Dan Taekema / CBC)

A 24-year-old man was killed and a second man injured in an industrial accident at Prestressed Systems Inc.Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Walker Road concrete manufacturer around 6:30 a.m.

Const. Jim Root described the other man's injuries as serious, but added he is expected to survive.

Ontario's Ministry of Labour are investigating how the men were injured.

Among other things, the company produces concrete products including for the Herb Grey Parkway and Little Caesars Arena.

