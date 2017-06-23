24 workers will lose their jobs at the Sears Home store in south Windsor, as the company announced it will close 59 stores across Canada, including in Chatham and Windsor.

The company hopes to help employees make contact with other retailers and stores, said Vincent Powers, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs and Communications of Sears Canada.

"The decision to close this store is part of the actions we need to take at this time, but it has nothing to do with the quality of our staff there," said Powers.

Workers shocked

Sears Canada employees in Windsor were shocked Thursday to learn they will be out of work when the company shutters dozens of stores across the country as it restructures itself because of crippling debt.

Company officials announced plans to close the stores and eliminate 2,900 jobs, a drastic move that comes after filing for creditor protection.

Workers at the Sears store in south Windsor, who didn't want to reveal their identity for fear of repercussions from their employer, said they were blind sided by the announcement.

Customers were in shock too, including Rick Stevenson, who has been been sleeping on a floor waiting for more than $4,000 worth of furniture to arrive.

Sears customer Rick Stevenson, who has been been sleeping on a floor waiting for for furniture to arrive, was worried after he learned the Windsor store will be closing. (Nicolas Pham/CBC)

He said staff in the store are doing everything they can to get his order to him as soon as they can, but for days he has been calling head offices without any response.

"Nobody gets back to us, nobody calls us and we're wondering what's going on," he said. "Then we read this and it makes sense."

Colleen Campo prefers to shop in store, rather than online. She's been coming to the south Windsor Sears location for years because she prefers to buy products made in Canada.

"I like to go and see things and touch things," she said. "I would really, really miss it."

Campo hopes the other branch at Devonshire Mall will stay open. Sears did not include that location on its list of stores to close.