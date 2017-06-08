Volunteers had their paring knives ready to help prepare strawberries for LaSalle's Strawberry Festival.

Organizers say 300 flats of berries needed to be hulled for this weekend's festival and on Wednesday about 60 volunteers gathered at LaSalle Fire Services to help out.

Denise Lukasewych is a veteran berry cleaner. Within half an hour she had already worked her way through two flats and was well into her her third.

"I like to help out in the community," she said. "Every year I come and I'm always amazed at the number of people who come out for this fun event."

One of 300 flats of strawberries ready to be hulled for this weekend's Strawberry Festival. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Co-chair of the festival, Crystal Meloche said it would take about three hours to prepare the thousands of sweet summertime berries. She expects another 50 flats to be delivered to the event Saturday.

Meloche added she was please to see so many people of all ages eager to help out.

"We have little ones as young as four," she said. "We have teenagers. We have some of our seniors. The group Life After 50 is the ones who actually will be running our booth for us this year."

Volunteers gathered at LaSalle Fire Service to prep berries for the LaSalle Strawberry Festival. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Owen Blackmore, another volunteer happy to lend a hand, came with his mother and friend to pitch in.

"I wanted to come because it's a really nice opportunity to help with the Strawberry Fest," he said. "We've always been coming and it's always a great time."

LaSalle's Strawberry Festival starts Thursday, June 8 at 6 p.m.