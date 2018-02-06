A local businessman has donated 200 board games to the Children's Aid Society in Windsor.

Sam Sinjari presented the gifts to staff today, and the board games are to be handed out to local families on Family Day, February 19.

"I was hoping that this idea of mine would help influence other people to give on family day whether it be board games, movie passes or bowling … do something nice for another family," he said.

A mix of classic board games and more modern ones were donated to the Children's Aid Society. (Paul Medved)

On Feb. 19, Children Aid case workers will hand out the board games to families using the services.

There is a mix of classic games such as Monopoly, Chess and Jenga, as well as a slew of more modern games.

"I figured the board game would help with family time, memory formation and cognitive skills," said Sinjari, when asked why he chose board games.

Sinjari has also donated hundreds of turkeys to the Downtown Mission during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"It's not about the money, I strongly believe in giving when we can and my goal is to give as much as I can in this lifetime," said Sinjari.