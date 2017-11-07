Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a Windsor homicide and police are searching for a third suspect wanted on the same charge and considered armed and dangerous.

A 23-year-old Windsor man was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after he left a home on Heathfield Court near Little River Acres Drive and got in a fight with several men who had arrived in a white Pontiac Torrent, according to Sgt. Steve Betteridge.

Police announced two men had been arrested around 8 a.m. Monday near the corner of Josephine Avenue and University Avenue W. in connection with the deadly shooting.

Idrisso Palmer, 19 is charged with first-degree murder and breach or recognizance, while Neil Tap, 20, is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of breaching his probation and two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, according to Windsor police.

A third man named Sumar Al-Rubayi, 19, is also wanted for first-degree murder and two counts of breaching his bail conditions.

He also goes by the name Ali Habib and is described as a middle eastern man standing five foot ten inches tall with short dark hair and brown eyes.

Sumar AL-RUBAYI is wanted for Murder. If you have any information about his whereabouts, plz call us or @CStoppers https://t.co/iy1KJcKQYS pic.twitter.com/5Mhi7JgXx0 — @WindsorPolice

Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Dazzmirhal Scott has also been arrested. The 24-year-old Windsor woman is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to murder and possession of a prohibited weapon — brass knuckles combined with a knife.