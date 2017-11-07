Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a Windsor homicide and police are searching for a third suspect wanted on the same charge and considered armed and dangerous.

A 23-year-old Windsor man was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after he left a home on Heathfield Court near Little River Acres Drive and got in a fight with several men who had arrived in a white Pontiac Torrent, according to Sgt. Steve Betteridge.

Police announced two men had been arrested around 8 a.m. Monday near the corner of Josephine Avenue and University Avenue W. in connection with the deadly shooting.

Idrisso Palmer, 19 is charged with first-degree murder and breach or recognizance, while Neil Tap, 20, is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of breaching his probation and two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, according to Windsor police.

A third man named Sumar Al-Rubayi, 19, is also wanted for first-degree murder and two counts of breaching his bail conditions.

He also goes by the name Ali Habib and is described as a middle eastern man standing five foot ten inches tall with short dark hair and brown eyes.

Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Dazzmirhal Scott has also been arrested. The 24-year-old Windsor woman is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to murder and possession of a prohibited weapon — brass knuckles combined with a knife.