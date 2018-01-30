Windsor Regional Hospital has had to postpone 16 surgeries over the last two weeks as officials continue to struggle with overcrowding issues due to an influx of influenza patients.

On Tuesday morning, the Met Campus was at operating at 108 per cent capacity, with three admitted patients without a bed in the emergency room.

One patient was waiting for a bed at the Ouellete Campus where the hospital was operating at 98 per cent capacity.

In an email statement, CEO David Musyj said that eight of the surgeries have been rescheduled over the next 30 to 45 days. The rest still need to be rescheduled.

Surge beds have been opened at the hospital and 23 extra beds have been available since December, according to Musyj.

The Ontario Health Coalition claims annual overcrowding during flu season should be predictable and that proactive measures from the government to better fund hospitals could ensure enough beds for every patient.

"There's a crisis and it's not just the flu," said executive director Natalie Mehra. "What it means is that every bed is full in the hospital, it means when patients go into the emergency department they can't get admitted into the wards so they have to wait on stretchers in hallways. It means significant hospital resources have to go to discharging patients, pushing them out ever quicker and ever sicker to clear out beds."

Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention said they are predicting that they year's influenze season will last about nine more weeks.