Windsor-Essex is giving back in big way during CBC Windsor's Sounds of the Season — 11 tonnes of food and almost $18,000 dollars have been collected so far.

And there's still time to donate. We'll be accepting food and monetary gifts at CBC Place on Riverside Drive W. for the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association until Dec. 31.

A day-long celebration began Friday with a special Windsor Morning broadcast live from Drouillard Place. Host Tony Doucette and the rest of the morning crew were joined by area artists, musicians and donors for a morning of fundraising and performances.

A canoe crammed with food even floated in, courtesy of the Essex County Canoe Club.

What’s a canoe full of canned goods doing down here?? THANKS for the food and $1,338 donated from the Windsor Essex County Canoe Club 😍🎄 it’s all part of #cbcsotsont pic.twitter.com/9muiXe18kq — @KaitieFraser

Reporter Chris Ensing also had a special day, following tonnes of food as it was loaded onto planes and flown to remote First Nations communities in Northern Ontario, including vegetables and soup mix prepared by the Ontario Gleaners in Leamington.

As nearly 2,000 kilograms of food — including some holiday turkeys — were dropped off in Fort Hope, Councillor Harry Papah described the bounty as "very generous."

We've arrived in Fort Hope Eabemtoong First Nation.



There's about 1,500 people here.



Sometime's an ice road, but mostly it's a fly in community.



Today they'll receive about 500 lbs of large turkeys - plus dog food. #cbcSOTSont pic.twitter.com/gVbmyfKE4r — @ChrisEnsingCBC

In the evening, CBC Windsor News at 6 host Arms Bumanlag greeted guests ahead of a live show from the Unemployed Help Centre.

A car packed with food gathered at Hotel-Dieu Grace Heathcare arrived just before the broadcast began and set the tone for an evening jammed with generosity including financial donations from the Windsor Islamic Council and Caesars Windsor.

Meciah Telfer from @HDGHWindsor just dropped off a carload of boxes packed with food! #cbcSOTSont pic.twitter.com/DzXLVFiTKQ — @DanTaekema

