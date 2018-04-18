1 person rescued from house fire on Aubin Road

Skip to Main Content
One person has been rescued from a house fire on Aubin Road. Windsor Fire and Rescue Services were called ot the home around 12:45 p.m.

Officials say the resident has been taken to hospital

One person has been rescued from a house fire on Aubin Road.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services were called ot the home around 12:45 p.m.

Officials tweeted the fire is under control and the resident has been taken to hospital.

