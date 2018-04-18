1 person rescued from house fire on Aubin Road
One person has been rescued from a house fire on Aubin Road. Windsor Fire and Rescue Services were called ot the home around 12:45 p.m.
Officials say the resident has been taken to hospital
Officials tweeted the fire is under control and the resident has been taken to hospital.
2328 Aubin crews on scene of a working house fire, one person rescued being treated. *JL—@WindsorFire1