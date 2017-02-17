What's new, exotic and classic at Canada's biggest car show
Fanciful or practical, outrageous or virtuous, there's plenty to ponder at Toronto's auto show
Feb 17, 2017
Doors swung open Friday for the Canadian International Auto Show, which runs Feb. 17-26 at the Toronto Metro Convention Centre and features more than 1,000 vehicles. Among the fresh designs is the Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept below, which signals the company's plans for zero-emission and autonomous driving models.
Aston Martin AM-RB 001
A collaboration between Aston Martin and the Red Bull Formula One team designer Adrian Newey, this hypercar will go into limited production next year. A 6.5-litre V-12 producing 1,000 horsepower will drive the lightweight carbon-fibre design. Multimatic in Markham, Ont., will partner with Aston Martin to build 175 road-legal cars with a price of $3 million US each.
1951 Le Sabre concept
A dream car from a different era, this postwar General Motors concept reflects inspiration from the F-86 Sabre jet fighter. A supercharged V-8 provided the power, and the concept incorporated ideas such as an automatic rain-sensing top and extensive use of aluminum and magnesium.
Lincoln Navigator
Telescoping steps and gull-wing doors provide access to this luxurious Lincoln SUV concept. There's help in the back to manage your wardrobe.
Toyota FCV Plus
Hydrogen fuel cell technology powers this highly transparent concept, which Toyota says could also be parked to generate electricity for other purposes.
AMG GT R
Mercedes says its 585-horsepower twin-turbo V-8 was developed on the challenging Nuerburgring race track, nicknamed the "Green Hell" for its forest surroundings. The colour scheme on the AMG GT R gets the same moniker.
GMC All Mountain
This tracked conversion of a GMC Sierra HD is used as a rescue vehicle at Whistler-Blackcomb ski resort in B.C.
Genesis New York
A luxury brand spin-off from Hyundai, Genesis announced it would open two boutique sales centres in the Toronto area this year and 31 locations across the country by 2021. Here, the wraps come off the New York hybrid concept vehicle.
Bugatti Chiron
Don't let the list price of $3.4 million concern you, the Chiron's production run of 200 cars was sold out long ago. Nearly 1,500 horsepower is produced by the 8.0-litre 16-cylinder engine arranged in a W configuration.
Virtual reality demo
A show visitor tries out Toyota's virtual reality driving simulation while sitting next to a crash-test dummy.
Mitsubishi GT-PHEV
Three electric motors and a gas engine combine to power all four wheels of this Mitsubishi SUV concept. It's designed for an all-electric range of 120 kilometres and a total range of over 1,200 kilometres.
Rinspeed Oasis
An overhead view shows the solar panels on this electric concept by Swiss manufacturer Rinspeed. It's designed to be a self-driving car that can be hailed and shared by passengers. It's on display at the show's exhibit of electric vehicle technology.
Ferrari 250 LM
Probably the most precious car at the show is this 1964 Ferrari LM, named after the Le Mans endurance race. A similar car sold at auction for $17.6 million US.
Subaru VIZIV-7
This muscular looking mid-size SUV with three rows of seats offers a look at what Subaru says will be new models arriving in 2018.
Ferrari 312 T3
Among the highlights of an exhibit displaying 50 years of Formula One history is this Ferrari driven by the legendary Gilles Villeneuve. The display also includes the Williams model his son, Jacques, drove to a world championship, as well as cars driven by Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, Mario Andretti, Bruce McLaren and others.
1959 Chevrolet Impala
Restoration experts Legendary Motorcar Co. in Georgetown, Ont., brought 10 cars to the shows, including this '59 Impala convertible with distinctive "cat's eye" taillights.
Pagani Huayra
Built in Modena, Italy, this limited-edition hypercar is powered by a twin-turbo V-12 with 720 horsepower, built for Pagani by Mercedes-AMG. It's part of the show's Auto Exotica showcase.
Lexus kinetic seat
This seating concept by Lexus is designed to move as you drive, compensating for cornering and other external forces. The webbing material is called a synthetic spider web. The seats are installed in the Lexus UX concept SUV in the background.
Just in case
Scale models are on display at the Mercedes-Benz exhibit: at left, a 1929 500 K Roadster W29, and at right, a 190SL W121 (1955-1963).
Cadillac Escala
Open doors provide an interior view of Cadillac's Escala concept vehicle.
Hyundai Accent
Bread and butter models still drive the automotive business, and Hyundai chose the Toronto show for the world premiere of its newly redesigned sub-compact Accent model. The 2018 model will arrive in showrooms later this year.
1867 Seth Taylor steam buggy
On loan from the Canada Science and Technology Museum in Ottawa is this steam-powered vehicle that was created by Stanstead, Que., businessman Seth Taylor. It toured around local fairs in the 1860s.
