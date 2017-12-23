Weather disturbances across the country are threatening to make Christmas travel difficult during the next few days.

Heavy snow and high winds are expected across the Atlantic provinces and parts of Quebec, freezing rain will drizzle down in Ontario, and bitter cold will affect northern areas of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, according to Environment Canada.

On Saturday, Air Canada, WestJet and Porter airlines all issued travel advisories to customers because of potentially debilitating winter hits on airports in Halifax, Moncton, and other Maritime cities, which could affect flights departing across Canada.

The airlines suggested travellers check flight statuses online before going to the airport, but at Pearson Airport early Saturday, most flights were taking off as usual.

Maritimes bracing for storms

Most of New Brunswick is under warnings for freezing rain, snowfall and winter storms. A statement from Environment Canada said a low-pressure system is coming from the northern U.S. and will move through New Brunswick tonight and into Sunday. A total of 15 to 20 centimetres is expected to hit some regions.

Ferry service between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland could be delayed this weekend because of winter weather. (CBC )

Ferries that link Nova Scotia and Newfoundland may be cancelled or delayed, according to the company that operates them. The Environment Canada marine weather forecast issued for the Cabot Strait late Friday included a hurricane-force wind warning for Saturday evening.

"We are expecting a system to move in [Saturday] night into Sunday and we've asked our customers to look at the forecast and determine if their travel circumstances will allow them to move to an earlier crossing," said spokesperson Darrell Mercer in an interview late Friday.

In Ontario and Quebec, a low pressure system will bring flurries and freezing rain starting Saturday. Environment Canada expects as much as 20 centimetres in some areas of southern Ontario, and frigid temperatures are expected to last into next week.

Be careful this #HolidaySeason! Check for weather warnings in your area before going out to sea. https://t.co/OxVzdxQwXT pic.twitter.com/w1ao0lPtXb — @DFO_MPO

Temperatures and high winds are expected to bring dangerously cold conditions in the northern parts of the central provinces. A frigid Arctic air mass settled in northern Manitoba, bringing wind chill values in the -46 to -52 C range, and the frostbite risk is expected to last into next week.

In British Columbia, an unusually white weekend is expected. Snowfall amounts will range from 2 to 4 centimetres for the mainland and 5 to 10 centimetres over Vancouver Island.