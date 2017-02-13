Residents of Scarborough-Rouge River (Ward 42) can cast their ballots in a city council byelection on Monday.

There are 29 candidates vying to replace Raymond Cho. He left his council seat vacant last fall after winning the Scarborough-Rouge River provincial byelection held to replace former Liberal MPP Bas Balkissoon.

This marks the first time Cho's name isn't on the ballot since the ward's creation 17 years ago.

Residents can vote from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the city.

The candidates include: