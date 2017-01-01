The prime minister says his resolution for 2017 is to "stand against the politics of fear and division."
Trudeau's New Year's message released Saturday said he will focus on what brings people together.
Happy New Year! Let’s make this our year, Canada! pic.twitter.com/ihzkDiERZW—
@JustinTrudeau
The message noted that 2017 marks the country's 150th anniversary, and Canadians will use it to honour past generations.
Trudeau also took the opportunity to say that in 2016, his government cut taxes for the middle class and revamped the Canada Child Benefit.
In her New Year's message to Canadians, the Queen reflected on how Canada has developed into a remarkable nation.
She said Canada has earned a reputation as a "welcoming, respectful and compassionate country."
"Throughout the coming year, you will have the opportunity to remind the world of the importance of protecting those values and of passing them on to future generations," said her message released late Saturday.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.