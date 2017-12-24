'Let's give generously, and live out the values that bring us together,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shown in his Christmas message photo from 2016, urges Canadians in his 2017 message released Sunday. (Prime Minister's Office)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Christmas message highlights diversity and Canadians' reputation for being helpful, warm, compassionate and generous year round, and not just during the holidays.

In his statement released Sunday, a day before Christmas Day, Trudeau also encouraged Canadians to build on the country's 150th birthday celebrations in 2017 by continuing to make a difference in 2018.

"In 2017, people across Canada gave us much reason to be proud, and showed us the strength in our diversity. Canadians are neighbours helping neighbours, sharing warmth, compassion, and generosity — not just at Christmas, but year round.

"As the 150th anniversary of Confederation draws to a close, all of us have a role to play in shaping our world for the better," the Liberal leader said. "In the new year, and throughout the years to come, let's commit to making a difference. Whether by lending a hand to a neighbour, or volunteering for a cause we believe in, let's give generously, and live out the values that bring us together."

While highlighting the impact Canadians can have on the world, he also stressed building strong community relations.

"Let's also reach out and listen — to those next door, across the aisle, and at the dinner table," his message said. "Building a better world starts where we work and live, in our communities, and at home."

Trudeau's message also highlighted the service of Canada's military and other service personnel.

"During the holidays, I also ask you take a moment to remember our brave service women and men, and their families. They make extraordinary sacrifices to keep us safe."

He closed his message by wishing Canadians "joy, health, love and peace," from himself and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and their children Hadrien, Ella-Grace and Xavier.