Family, friends search for missing York University student at Scarborough Bluffs

Family and friends of a missing York University student are searching the Scarborough Bluffs for signs of her on Sunday morning.

Zabia Afzal, 30, a community activist, was last seen on Thursday at about 10:40 a.m. near Ashbridges Bay, according to York Regional Police.

Zubair Afzal, Zabia's older brother, said about 60 people are searching Bluffers Park, along the shoreline, in its parking lots and areas closer to the bluffs themselves, and the search will extend into residential areas north of the park.

"We are extremely concerned for her safety," he said. "We strongly believe she is very close."

A search is also organized for Toronto's Thorncliffe neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon. Afzal said she did a lot of volunteer work in the community.

(York Regional Police) Afzal said his sister's cellphone was found at Ashbridges Bay, along with some other belongings, on Thursday morning.

He said her disappearance is out of character. He described her as a "very caring" person.

The Scarborough Bluffs search runs until 2 p.m., while The Thorncliffe community search begins at 2 p.m., with people meeting at Shoppers Drug Mart, 45 Overlea Boulevard.

Zabia lives in Toronto, but works in Vaughan, he added.

In an attempt to find Afzal, family and friends have organized a social media campaign on Facebook and Twitter, with the hashtag #FindZabia.

People are urged to use the hashtag to share information about Afzal.

Seen in Vaughan 1 hour before disappearance

An hour before she disappeared, Afzal was reportedly seen at 9:40 a.m. in the Vaughan area, near Highway 400 and Major Mackenzie Drive West, police said.

"Her friends and family are requesting help in bringing her back. Any support would be greatly appreciated," reads the description of Find Zabia, a Twitter account created by friends and family.

If you have seen her or have any information please call 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/findzabia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#findzabia</a> <a href="https://t.co/ePeKBDYK5Z">pic.twitter.com/ePeKBDYK5Z</a> —@FindZabia

One Facebook post suggests Afzal left work in Vaughan and took an Uber to Woodbine Beach on Thursday morning.

"She was last traced to near the water where Woodbine Beach joins Ashbridges Bay," the post reads.

CBC News has not independently verified the information in the Facebook post.

CUPE 3903, the union representing striking contract staff at York University, also took to social media about the student and fellow union member.

Friends and family of Zabia Afzal, a York University student, have launched a social media campaign #FindZabia to help uncover information about what happened to her. (Facebook)

"Zabia is a dedicated [teaching assistant] who prioritizes her students above her own academic pursuits," a caption on a photo on the Find Zabia Facebook group said.

"Zabia is a brilliant PhD student uncovering the injustices of the healthcare system," another post read.

Police said they are concerned for her well-being

Afzal was last seen wearing black pants, a black or navy zippered hooded sweatshirt and a green floral shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call York Regional Police's criminal investigations unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441.