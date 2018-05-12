Friends, family of missing York University student launch online campaign #FindZabia​

Friends and family of a York University student who has been missing for two days have launched a social media campaign in an attempt to find her.

Zabia Afzal, 30, was last seen around 10:40 a.m. Thursday near Ashbridges Bay in Toronto's east end, York Regional Police said in a news release.

An hour before she disappeared, Afzal was reported in the Vaughan area, near Highway 400 and Major Mackenzie Drive West, investigators say.

"Her friends and family are requesting help in bringing her back. Any support would be greatly appreciated," reads the description of Find Zabia, a Twitter account created by friends and family.

Organizers are asking people to use the hashtag #FindZabia to help share information about Afzal.

If you have seen her or have any information please call 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/findzabia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#findzabia</a> <a href="https://t.co/ePeKBDYK5Z">pic.twitter.com/ePeKBDYK5Z</a> —@FindZabia

One Facebook post suggests Afzal left work in Vaughan and took an Uber to Woodbine Beach on Thursday morning.

"She was last traced to near the water where Woodbine Beach joins Ashbridges Bay," the post reads.

CBC News has not independently verified the information in the Facebook post.

CUPE 3903, the union representing striking contract staff at York University, also took to social media about the student and fellow union member.

Friends and family of Zabia Afzal, a York University student, have launched a social media campaign #FindZabia to help uncover information about what happened to her. (Facebook)

"Zabia is a dedicated [teaching assistant] who prioritizes her students above her own academic pursuits," a caption on a photo on the Find Zabia Facebook group said.

"Zabia is a brilliant PhD student uncovering the injustices of the healthcare system," another post read.

Police say they are concerned for her safety.

Afzal was last seen wearing black pants, a black or navy zippered hooded sweatshirt and a green floral shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call York Regional Police's criminal investigations unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441.