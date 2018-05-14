Police divers end search with no sign of missing Toronto woman Zabia Afzal

The search for missing Toronto woman Zabia Afzal continues this week after Monday's search of Lake Ontario found no sign of the 30-year-old York University student and community activist.

She was last seen on May 10 near Ashbridges Bay near Woodbine Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East in the Beach neighbourhood.

Zabia Afzal, 30, has been missing since Thursday, and was last seen near Ashbridges Bay on the east side of Toronto. (York Regional Police)

While Toronto police divers searched the waters off Woodbine Beach, York Regional Police searched the area on foot collecting information from the public, according to Zabia Afzal's brother, Zubair.

Scores of volunteers — including her friends, family and members of the community — have also been part of the search.

Zubair Afzal says the efforts of those who knew his sister, and those who didn't, have been "very encouraging" for his family.

"I'm grateful [for] the thinking of these individuals because this is what keeps us going and keeps us motivated," he told CBC Toronto.

"They're set on one fact, that they have to find Zabia. Zabia has made a difference in many people's lives and all of them have come out and we're grateful for that."

Zubair Afzal also told CBC Radio's Metro Morning that he's hopeful she'll be found soon and that his family is trying to stay positive.

Zabia Afzal has been missing since last Thursday. Matt Galloway speaks with her brother Zubair Afzal about his sister and the search. 5:59

Police will be continuing their efforts on the ground, in the water and in the air with helicopters searching the area again tomorrow, Zubair Afzal said.

"I know that they're doing what they can in their capacity to make every effort to find her," he said of the coordinated police effort.

Zabia Afzal was last seen wearing black pants, a black or navy zippered hooded sweatshirt and a green floral shirt. Anyone with information is asked to call York Regional Police's criminal investigations unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441.