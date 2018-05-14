Tutor charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

A 30-year-old tutor who worked with young people in the Yonge and St. Clair area has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting one of his students.

Toronto police say Yue Yu, who also went by Alex, began tutoring a 15-year-old girl earlier this year at an Oxford Learning Centre on St. Clair Avenue East.

Oxford Learning Centres are a chain of tutoring centres that offer academic help with English, French, science and math.

Police say that Yu began communicating with the student by text and on social media platforms, eventually meeting her outside the tutoring centre — a violation of the centre's policies.

They allege that he sexually assaulted the girl on several occasions.

Yu was arrested on May 1, and is now facing two charges: sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under the age of 16.

He's due in court on May 31, 2018.