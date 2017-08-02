Police in Aurora have released security video showing a man shoving an 81-year-old woman to the ground before robbing her, hoping someone will be able to help them catch him.

The incident happened on Monday shortly before 7:30 p.m. at a Bank of Montreal branch near Yonge Street and Wellington Street East. Investigators say the woman used an ATM to withdraw money and was attacked by a man appearing to use the machine next to her.

Police say the woman resisted before the man shoved her to the ground and ran off with her money. (YouTube/OfficialYRP)

Police say the woman resisted before the man shoved her to the ground and ran off with her money. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes this man to contact them. (York Regional Police)

The man is described as five-feet-seven inches tall with brown hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, dark-coloured cargo shorts and black sunglasses.