Police in Aurora have released security video showing a man shoving an 81-year-old woman to the ground before robbing her, hoping someone will be able to help them catch him.
The incident happened on Monday shortly before 7:30 p.m. at a Bank of Montreal branch near Yonge Street and Wellington Street East. Investigators say the woman used an ATM to withdraw money and was attacked by a man appearing to use the machine next to her.
Police say the woman resisted before the man shoved her to the ground and ran off with her money. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man is described as five-feet-seven inches tall with brown hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, dark-coloured cargo shorts and black sunglasses.