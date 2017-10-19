The Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon is back for its 17th year and bringing a number of road closures throughout the downtown core.

Waterfront Marathon

Road closures include:

Bay Street will be closed from Dundas and Queen Streets West from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday.

A long stretch of Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed between Windermere Avenue to Woodbine Avenue on Sunday for race day.

A number of other surrounding streets and areas will be closed for the race. A complete list can be found here.

TTC closures include:

The 501 Queen streetcar will also be detouring due to the marathon on Sunday.

Drivers are also being warned to expect delays of up to one hour on the Gardiner Expressway on the weekend.

Other road closures

Queen Street West will be closed between John, St. Patrick Streets for track work, and McCaul Street from Renfrew Place to Queen Street West will be shut down too. These roadways are expected to remain blocked until next Monday at 6 a.m.

On Saturday, Wellesley Street will be closed between Yonge and Bay Streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TTC

There will also be a number of TTC closures and detours this weekend.

The 94 Wellesley bus will be detouring due to the road closure on Saturday.

There will also be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and St. George stations both days. Shuttle buses will be running between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations.

Queen Station will be closed for the weekend from 11 p.m. Oct. 20 until 6 a.m. Oct. 23 Learn more https://t.co/1ujsUoNplE — @TTChelps

Dupont and Glencairn stations will also be closed over the weekend and trains will be bypassing Queen Street station.

GO Transit

GO trains on the Barrie line will be replaced with buses north of Rutherford station this weekend.

GO Transit buses to Union Station will be operating on the weekend but travelers should expect delays of up to 40 minutes due to the Lake Shore Boulevard closure.

Check Toronto Road Closures for a full, updated list of road closures and transit disruptions this weekend.