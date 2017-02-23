A teen boy has been transported to a Toronto hospital in serious, but stable condition after being stabbed at a Brampton high school Thursday afternoon.

The victim was stabbed on school property just outside of the building at Fletcher's Meadow Secondary School.

**UPDATE** victim being transported to a Toronto area hospital in serious but stable condition — @PeelPoliceMedia

Police were called to a reported stabbing at 4:08 p.m.

They arrested another male teen. Police say that the suspect fled the scene after the attack, but he was arrested nearby at Cassie Campbell Community Centre.