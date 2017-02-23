A teen boy has been transported to a Toronto hospital in serious, but stable condition after being stabbed at a Brampton high school Thursday afternoon.

The victim was stabbed on school property just outside of the building at Fletcher's Meadow Secondary School. 

Police were called to a reported stabbing at 4:08 p.m.

They arrested another male teen. Police say that the suspect fled the scene after the attack, but he was arrested nearby at Cassie Campbell Community Centre. 

Canine unit officers swept the area after the suspect fled to a nearby Cassie Campbell Community Centre. (Pascal Marchand)