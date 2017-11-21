Accused killer Dellen Millard repeatedly pressed his former best friend's girlfriend about testimony she gave at the Laura Babcock murder trial — about a night she saw the men "testing out" an animal incinerator — and got her to admit she'd lied to police on several occasions.

Marlena Meneses, 23, is back in the witness box Tuesday in Ontario Superior Court in downtown Toronto.

Her ex-boyfriend, Mark Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., and Millard, 32, of Toronto, have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. They're being tried in front of a jury.

The Crown contends after Babcock was killed in early July 2012, her body was burned inside an animal incinerator called The Eliminator, purchased by Millard for just over $15,000.

Meneses testified Friday she saw the machine smoking and heard a crackling sound on a warm summer night in 2012.

Lies to police

She told the court Friday Millard and Smich ordered her to stay in the car, leave them alone, and listen to music while they "tested" the machine — instructions they often gave her.

Millard, who is acting as his own lawyer, brought up several conflicting statements Meneses gave to police. In one of them, she told officers she knew nothing about the incinerator.

"You have lied to police in the past, been dishonest with police in the past and you've lied under oath?" Millard asked Meneses.

"Yes but I've corrected myself after," she replied.

Millard also attempted to restore his own credibility, after Meneses told jury members Friday that she disliked him because of lewd comments he made about her appearance.

Millard said to Meneses Tuesday, "I smacked your butt once?"

University of Toronto graduate Laura Babcock was 23 when she vanished. The Toronto woman's phone records and bank accounts haven't been touched since early July 2012. (Facebook)

Meneses corrected him, pointing out it was more than once. Millard maintained he remembered just the one time, "You gave me a dirty look, so I knew you didn't like it. It was unwanted contact... Sorry, Marlena."

Millard also admitted to teasing Meneses, who at the time was an 18-year-old high school dropout, asking her trivia questions he knew would make her "feel dumb." Shortly after, Millard asked the witness to spell, "hangar."

Crown attorney Jill Cameron quickly stood and Justice Michael Code bristled, suggesting Millard move on.

"Despite the teasing, you learned a lot from me?" Millard continued.

Meneses responded flatly, "Oh I learned a lot from all of this."

Meneses told the court she dated Smich from May 2012 to May 2013. (Court exhibit)

The bad boyfriend

Millard also spent time picking apart Meneses and Smich's relationship, suggesting Smich was controlling, abusive, and frequently referred to Meneses as his bitch.

Smich's lawyer, Thomas Dungey, told the court his client and girlfriend were always together, which often led to bickering. Dungey also confirmed with Menenes that Smich's life goal was to become a rap artist.

"Mark was always talking in a rap manner, playing a part," Dungey said to Meneses. "He lived it night and day?" She agreed.

Both Millard and Smich seemed to fixate on an iPad that the jury has heard an abundance of testimony about. It belonged to Babcock, a gift from her former boyfriend Shawn Lerner, but shortly after she disappeared, it was renamed 'Mark's iPad.' Meneses testified she saw the two deleting files from the tablet.

A police photograph of the iPad seized from Smich's home. Court heard the device once belonged to Laura Babcock. (Court Exhibit)

Dungey asked Meneses if the iPad was eventually given to her, by both the co-accused, and she agreed.

"You came to court, you came to tell the truth. You've admitted at times you did lie, right? But you're telling the truth today?" Meneses again agreed.

During re-examination, Cameron told the court Meneses gave a total of eight police statements, and testified over three days at another proceeding. The two lies Meneses admitted to, including never seeing the incinerator in use, were given during her first full statement to police.

"It was all fresh, I wasn't sure, I was scared. I was young," she explained.

"Since that time, have you lied to police?" Cameron asked.

"No" she answered.