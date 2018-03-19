York University says it is ready to return to the bargaining table on Tuesday with CUPE 3903, the union representing around 3,000 contract faculty.

The university said they have been stuck after the union rejected three of its options on March 13 to possibly arrive at an agreement and end the strike. York added that the union has said that an agreement would be possible if they return to negotiating.

The university said it had reached out to the mediator to inform the union, CUPE 3903, of its decision Sunday evening and added in an email statement that it believes that it's important to reach a resolution "in the interest of our students."

Union says it will resume bargaining

The union said in a statement on Sunday that it was pleased to see the university return to the bargaining table and added that it provided two counter-proposals on Feb. 28 and March 5 that York ignored.

"We want to come to a negotiated settlement in good faith. This means that York must table counter-proposals that address our priorities," CUPE 3903 said in a statement. "We are willing to be flexible, but this commitment must be returned."

The union said that it was "concerned" that it didn't appear that York understood some of the issues members have brought up.

"We hope York's latest gesture is a new commitment not only to work with CUPE 3903 but also to do what is best for the 50,000 undergraduate students who have been left in suspense for two weeks as York refused to bargain," it added.