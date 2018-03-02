York University contract faculty to strike after voting against latest offer

Contract faculty, teaching assistants, graduate assistants and research assistants at York University have voted against the university's last offer and have also decided to take strike action on Monday.

The decision follows through with a recommendation by CUPE 3903 that suggested its members reject the university's latest offer at their meeting Friday morning.

"Several concessions remain on the table, most notably the destruction of the conversions program and graduate assistant jobs and the increase in ticketed course directorships," the union wrote in an announcement.

CUPE 3903 said on Twitter Friday afternoon that a second motion allowing the bargaining team a mandate to negotiate this weekend had passed as well.

CUPE 3903 represents around 3,700 employees at York University, who previously went to the picket lines in March 2015.

York is the third-largest university in Canada with around 47,000 undergraduate students and another 6,000 graduate students.

Friday's vote is scheduled to follow an 11:30 a.m. meeting at the Tait McKenzie Centre.