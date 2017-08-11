York paramedics say a man and a woman, both in their 20s, were taken to hospital early Friday morning after an apparent drug overdose.

The incident happened in Vaughan, near Beverley Glen Boulevard and Dufferin Street around 4 a.m.

The two people were found unconscious by the person who called police. They were rushed to hospital where they are currently being treated, according to paramedics.

York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden said the man was discovered slumped over the hood of a vehicle, with the woman unresponsive on the ground beside him. They were semi-conscious by the time emergency responders arrived.

Doctors are trying to determine what substance they took, however toxicology tests won't be returned for 30 to 45 days, Pattenden said.

Overdoses haven't been restricted to urban areas, said Pattenden, pointing to other opioid-related activity in the York region. "We've had a significant number of pharmacy robberies over the last couple years, where fentanyl's been the target," he said.

"It used to be [opioid users] cutting up patches and extracting the gel," he said, referring to prescription fentanyl patches made to slowly release the painkiller into a person's bloodstream through their skin. That extraction method was causing many of the overdoses for regular opioid users, Pattenden said.

Now recreational drug users also find themselves at risk of overdose, as fentanyl has found its way into the supply of drugs like heroin and cocaine, he said.

The incident follows a rash of overdoses in Toronto last month, including four that resulted in death. Last week a man died in an elevator of a suspected overdose.

​The Toronto Harm Reduction Alliance and the Ontario Coalition Against Poverty are holding a rally on Friday afternoon to address what they call the growing overdose crisis.