As York strike marches on, administration makes plans for students left in the lurch

As the York University strike continues into its seventh week, the school's administration has announced a series of options for undergraduate students who have been affected.

York is offering tuition credits for students who withdraw from classes, and bursaries to help undergraduates who have experienced "extenuating financial circumstances" during the strike, according to a letter from the administration.

More than 3,700 teaching assistants, contract faculty and graduate students walked off the job on March 5 to show their dissatisfaction with job security, wages and benefits.

A number of York departments have opted to suspend classes entirely for the strike's duration, leaving students unsure of how to proceed with summer and post-graduation plans.

The university administration wrote on Thursday that students can receive a tuition credit for any fall/winter 2017-2018 or winter 2018 course they opt to withdraw from until Dec. 31, 2018.

They can then retake the course any time before the end of the 2019 winter term without paying additional tuition.

Undergraduates can also apply for up to $1,500 of additional bursary support if they can prove they had to spend extra money on things like rent, switched travel plans, or child care during the strike.

Possible summer class cancellations

As the strike continues, summer courses are also at risk.

York says if an agreement is reached in time to get students back in class by April 30, summer courses will proceed as normal.

If the strike continues, however, the administration says it will have to cut at least one of three summer sessions.