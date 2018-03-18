York University says it is ready to return to the bargaining table on Tuesday with the union representing around 3,000 contract faculty.

The university said they have been stuck after CUPE 3903 rejected three of its offers on March 13, but that the union has said that an agreement would be possible if they return to negotiating.

York said it had reached out to the mediator to inform the union, CUPE 3903, of its decision Sunday evening and added in an email statement that it believes that it's important to reach a resolution "in the interest of our students."