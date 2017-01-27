A group of parents with children in the York Region District School Board is applauding the province's move to investigate the board following months of scandal, allegations of racism and a trustee calling a parent the N-word.

"I know myself and others feel vindicated that something will be done," Charline Grant said at a media conference called by the parents on Friday.

Grant, who is black, says she was called a n--ger outside a public meeting last November by board trustee Nancy Elgie.

Elgie has since apologized for the racial slur.

YRDSB trustee Nancy Elgie has apologized for using a racial slur.

'Systemic racism'

But parents say the problems at the board run much deeper than that incident and that there is ongoing "systemic racism and Islamophobia."

"We're talking about decades of the same old, same old," Sharnette Martin, a parent and executive director of the Vaughan African Canadian Association said Friday.

"There really needs to be an overhaul of this system, that they call an inclusive education system."

Education Minister Mitzie Hunter responded this week by launching an "urgent review" of the board.

Situation 'was deteriorating'

"These are serious matters," Hunter said in an interview on CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Friday.

The minister had previously asked the board to submit an action plan about how to respond to parents' concerns, but she was not satisfied with it.

On Friday, Hunter said the situation at the YRDSB "was deteriorating."

Education Minister Mitzie Hunter being interviewed on CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Friday. (CBC)

"We cannot shy away from issues that arise in school boards, especially when they come to systemic issues of racism and Islamophobia," Hunter said.

The review of the board will be led by Patrick Case, a law professor and former trustee with what used to be the Toronto Board of Education, and Suzanne Herbert, a former deputy minister in Ontario, who was involved in the ministry of education.

They've been asked to issue a final report to the ministry by April 7.

Calls to step down

"We look forward to a proper school board run by effective leaders," Martin said at Friday's media conference.

Encouraged by the pending review, some parents are still calling for the immediate resignation of Elgie and YRDSB director J. Philip Parappally.

In a statement responding to Hunter's plan for a review, Parappally said the board is taking the issue "very seriously."

"These are critical issues and we welcome this opportunity to work with the reviewers in an open and transparent manner," the statement said.