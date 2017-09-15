York Regional Police are looking for a 66-year-old man who went missing Friday morning.

Officials say the Thornhill resident, Aron Weiss, was last seen leaving his home in the Clark Avenue West and Hilda Avenue area at 7 a.m. and has not returned.

Weiss is described as 5-foot-10, Caucasian, with a slim build and short brown and grey hair.



The senior citizen uses a walker and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and grey jogging pants.



Officials say they are concerned for Weiss's safety due to a medical condition, though they do not specify what that condition is.

York Regional police will be setting up a command post Saturday at the Garnet A. Williams Community Centre, which is less than a five-minute walk from the main intersection near Weiss's home.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Weiss to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.