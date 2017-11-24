York Regional Police returned to the scene of a recent hit-and-run in Markham on Thursday night in the hopes of finding witnesses to the collision that happened last week.

The driver hit a pedestrian and failed to stop.

Officers stopped dozens of vehicles and talked to pedestrians at the intersection of Yonge Street and Highland Park Boulevard, north of Steeles Avenue. Officers found one witness whose information they say may prove to be valuable.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 8:30 p.m., a 61-year-old Toronto man was hit by a vehicle at that Markham intersection. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but his condition deteriorated and he is now in critical condition. According to police, the driver sped away.

Last Friday, police released two photos of the suspect vehicle and surveillance video of the collision.

Staff Sgt. Rob Bentham, spokesperson for York Regional Police, said the driver involved has made it worse for himself or herself by failing to remain.

"Striking someone here could be a Highway Traffic Act offence but now we're conducting a criminal investigation for fail to remain, which has a lot more consequences once it comes to court. So you're making it quite a bit worse for yourself by leaving the scene."

Police officers were at the intersection on Thursday night at exactly the same time as the hit-and-run occurred.

Det.-Const. Ian McLellan, of York Regional Police, said police have obtained surveillance video from nearby businesses that they hope will help them identify the make and model of the vehicle involved and therefore lead them to the driver.

Police are now reviewing the hours of surveillance footage.

The suspect vehicle is described a small, dark-coloured, newer model four-door vehicle.

York Regional Police believe a vehicle that hit a Toronto man, 61, in Markham, Ont. is a small, dark-coloured, newer model four-door car. (York Regional Police)

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

"Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are being asked to please come forward, as well anyone that may have been driving in the area at the time that may have dash cam footage," York Regional Police say on its website.

They are also asking anyone who has noticed a vehicle matching their description, with recent damage consistent with striking a person, to contact police.

York Regional Police is asking anyone with information to call the major collision investigation unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.