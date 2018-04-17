York Regional Police are investigating after several large plastic drums of material used to make drugs were found in Richmond Hill and King Township.

All of the "potentially hazardous" material has been safely removed from both sites and there are no public health concerns, police said in a Tuesday news release.

At this site in King Township, at Humber Trail and Mill Road, police found 16 garbage bags, 100 20-litre orange pails and about 15 blue 190-litre plastic drums. (York Regional Police ) Police said they do not think the two cases of illegal dumping are related. The drums at both sites were found within 24 hours of being left there.

In the first case, on Sunday, April 8, police received a call about illegal dumping at Humber Trail and Mill Road in King Township.

Officers, trained in the handling of hazardous materials found in clandestine labs, with the help of other emergency crews, found 16 garbage bags, 100 20-litre orange pails and about 15 blue 190-litre chemical drums.

This is another police supplied photo of the materials found in King Township. All 'potentially hazardous' material has been removed. (York Regional Police)

In the second case, on April 12, police were alerted to more dumped material near a construction site at Leslie Street and Elgin Mills Road in Richmond Hill. About 20 blue 190-gallon chemical drums were found.

Officials from Ontario's environment ministry went to the Richmond Hill to help with the cleanup.

Police are seeking witnesses who have seen anything suspicious in those locations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Guns, Gangs & Drug Enforcement Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7817 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.