York Region District School Board trustee Nancy Elgie has apologized after allegedly using a racial slur to refer to a black parent, but the parent says the apology doesn't do enough to solve the problem of systemic racism within the board — and is calling on its director to step down.

Charline Grant told CBC News she received a letter from Elgie earlier this week in which the trustee admitted to using the "N-word" in reference to her, apologized and committed to equity training. The letter also states that the word isn't one she normally uses, Grant says.

"To be honest, my first reaction was that at least she admitted it. She admitted to saying it and that was important for me to hear," said Grant.

Elgie allegedly uttered the slur in reference to Grant at a meeting of the board in early December. The mother of three had previously filed a complaint alleging her son had suffered discrimination at his Woodbridge-area school.

"I was standing up for my child," Grant said, regarding the complaint. To have the the word used against her in any context, let alone that one, made the comment that much more hurtful, she added.

"It was offensive to my children, to my entire family, and my community," said Grant. "That word is a hateful word that's always been used to belittle us and dehumanize us and devalue us."

York Region District School Board Trustee Nancy Elgie has apologized after allegedly using a racial slur to refer to a black parent at a December meeting of the board. (York Region District School Board)

In a message posted to the school board's website Thursday, director J. Philip Parappally said the parties involved in the investigation were made aware of its outcome Wednesday.

"Staff members took these allegations very seriously, and immediately launched an independent investigation," he wrote, adding that racism of any kind is not acceptable.

Grant says she appreciate the apology but says issues of racism have long gone unaddressed under Parappally's watch.

In November, Ontario's education minister Minister Mitzie Hunter demanded an action plan from the board on how it plans to address allegations of Islamophobia and systemic racism — saying she wanted an answer within two months.

But parents criticized the board's response to Hunter, saying it provided no concrete details on how it would do so.

One of the most prominent of those cases involved Ghada Sadaka, principal of Sir Wilfrid Laurier Public School in Markham, who published several posts on Facebook about Islam and refugees that some parents reported as offensive. Sadaka later apologized for the "discriminatory postings," one of which suggested banning burkas in Europe.

For her part, Grant says she appreciates the apology but questions why it was sent to her privately rather than made public.

"This was a public matter," she said. "You can't punch me in my face in public and then whisper in my ear privately to say sorry."

Besides, she added: "Equity training doesn't fix bigots."