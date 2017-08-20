Police in York Region are investigating after a spate of disturbing graffiti incidents at three separate public schools in Markham.

Insp. Alvaro Almeida told CBC Toronto anti-Semitic messages and racial slurs were found spray-painted on an exterior wall of Markham District High School and on playground equipment at William Armstrong Public School at some point late Saturday or early Sunday morning.

A third incident was reported Sunday evening at Reesor Park Public School, just minutes away from the other two locations.

"There's a reference to the KKK and of course there's anti-Semitic slurs," said Almeida.

Based on the statements they've received, police believe the same group of people are responsible for all three incidents.

"I think we're dealing with a specific group of individuals that were out last night with nothing better to do than to vandalize school property and leaving messages that are quite harmful to the community," Almeida said.

Police are now actively looking for suspects and are appealing to any witnesses to come forward.

The school board has been notified and is working to remove the graffiti.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 5 Division or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.