All three drivers in a three-car collision in Richmond Hill were sent to hospital to be treated for injuries, York Regional Police Insp. Alvaro Almeida said Friday.

Almeida said police received a call at about 4:30 p.m. about a multi-vehicle crash West Wilmot and Leslie streets.

One person was in life-threatening condition, another sustained serious injuries and a third person sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the inspector said.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collision.