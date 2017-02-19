The grand opening for the new York Recreation Centre isn't until this spring — but community members had a chance to look inside the 67,000-square-foot facility on the Family Day long weekend.

(Garry J. Asselstine/CBC)

The fully-accessible centre was built on the southeast corner of Eglinton Avenue West and Black Creek Drive.

The facility includes a six lane, 25-metre pool, a double gymnasium, fitness studio, weight room, indoor walking and running track, and five multi-purpose rooms.

New York Recreation Centre needed for growing community, resident says0:28

The facility will be offering free programming in aquatics, arts, camps, fitness, sports, and more.

There are also more than 100 parking spaces on-site, and the Eglinton subway extension will be nearby when it's complete.

(Garry J. Asselstine/CBC)

Starting on Feb. 21, the building will be open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. and on weekends from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.