York Regional Police are asking for witnesses to come forward following the "suspicious" death of a man in Markham on Monday.

Police were called to Stirling Crescent in the Denison Street and Brimley Road shortly before 5 p.m. for reports of a man unconscious and in need of medical assistance. Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man suffering from unspecified injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries, police say.

His cause of death hasn't been determined.

Investigators have interviewed witnesses and are asking others to come forward.

Police are also asking for those with possible surveillance video of the incident to contact their homicide unit.

The unit can be reached at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or homicide@yrp.ca.

Information will also be accepted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, www.1800222tips.com or via text by texting CRIMES (274637) starting with the word YORK.