Police in York region are warning people to lock all entry points into their homes after a spate of robberies in which thieves enter through doors inside the garage.

"This is the door that leads from the garage into the house," said Const. Andy Pattenden. "It appears a lot of people leave that door open and thieves know that."

Pattenden said that in some cases, the outside garage door is smashed to gain access to interior door, and in others, thieves break into cars to find the automatic garage door opener.

Police also issued a reminder for residents who will be away from their homes for a few days to not announce travel plans on social media or on their phone's voicemail.

They say that residents should try to make their houses look lived-in while they are away by installing timer-controlled lights, cancelling newspaper delivery, and arranging for a trusted neighbour to mow the lawn, gather mail, and take out the trash.

Their complete list of tips for home security can be found here.