A retired York Regional Police officer has been sentenced to two years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor.

Donald Clark, 67, plead guilty last week to charges of sexual exploitation and sexual interference, according to a news release.

The charges stemmed from an October 2015 incident, where he was accused of assaulting a child. A police investigation later revealed additional victims with regards to historical events.

"Our investigation and charges laid against Mr. Clark clearly demonstrate that there is no statute of limitations to sexual offences and that every person, regardless of their employment, shall be held accountable for their actions," said York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe in a news release.

Clark served on the police force from 1974 to 2006. He took a part-time retiree contract as a fleet assistant the next year.

His employment contract was terminated following his arrest.