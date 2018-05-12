1 dead, 1 arrested in Kleinburg homicide

One person is dead and another person is in custody after a homicide early Saturday in Kleinburg, York Regional Police say.

Police said they were called to a home on Timber Creek Boulevard and Major MacKenzie Drive West, near Highway 27, at 3:35 a.m. for a report of a weapon.

When officers arrived, they found a person dead in the home, according to Staff Sgt. David Mitchell, spokesperson for York Regional Police.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Cause of death was not released.

Mitchell said police arrested a person in the area but his or her possible involvement is not yet known.

Police did not release the victim's name, sex and age.

Roads are closed in the area as officers continue to collect evidence.