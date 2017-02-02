There's a hiring freeze for Toronto's police force, but York Regional Police want to recruit some 100 more officers this year.

The police force launched a hiring blitz on Wednesday that features a promo video encouraging people to "wear the badge."

York police say they need to fill positions that will be left vacant by a wave of upcoming retirements over the next four years, and hope to set a record number of new recruits.

"Exceptional individuals interested in a career in policing are strongly encouraged to submit their applications," police said in a news release.

Anyone interested in the position must be:

A Canadian citizen or permanent resident

At least 18-years-old and graduated from high school — though post-secondary is a benefit for a "competitive" application, police say

Physically and mentally prepared for the job.

Anyone looking for more information should check out the York Regional Police website.