A York Regional Police officer has been given a conditional discharge for siccing his K-9 unit dog on a robbery suspect who was lying face down and awaiting arrest.

Const. Michael Partridge pleaded guilty to assault earlier this month. He was originally charged with assault with a weapon.

The weapon was Partridge's police dog, Lex. Partridge released the dog to attack and bite a robbery suspect near the Gladstone Hotel in Toronto on March 30, 2016.

It was admitted in court, however, that the suspect — Median Jackson — had already been apprehended by another officer and was lying face down with his hands behind his back when Partridge and Lex encountered him.

Jackson suffered minor injuries.

The crown was asking for a conditional sentence of three months house arrest. A conditional discharge is a finding of guilt, but means Partridge will have no criminal record and may keep his job as a police officer.

Justice Harvey Brownstone ordered Partridge to complete 12 months probation and additional police training.