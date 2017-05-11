The beleaguered York Region District School Board appointed an interim director of education Thursday to replace J. Philip Parappally — who left following a blistering report that found evidence of racism and favouritism within the board.

The new director of education, Kathi Wallace, will begin on May 17. Wallace worked as the director of education at the Simcoe County District School Board for seven years, before her retirement in December 2016.

The York board's associate director of education, Leslie Johnstone, has filled the role since April 19, roughly two weeks after a review initiated by Education Minister Mitzie Hunter following two high-profile incidents of racism and Islamophobia within the board.

York board trustee chair Loralea Carruthers said Wallace will help the board as it begins a new chapter. It's in the midst of responding to the review's recommendations, which included a call for mandatory equity and human rights training for all board staff.

Review recommendations

It also recommended the board create a human rights office, through which all complaints could be heard.

"Ms. Wallace is an experienced, knowledgeable and respected leader in education," Carruthers said in a press release Thursday. "Her fresh perspective will help us operate successfully as a board to ensure the best interests of our students, schools and communities are being met as we undergo the changes ahead."

The board is still developing a plan for recruiting a permanent director of education, according to its release.