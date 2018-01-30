A man has died in hospital after he was chased by several men, then stabbed on Yonge Street south of Wellesley Street East on Monday night, Toronto police say.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, said on Tuesday that police received a call about the stabbing on Yonge Street at 8:11 p.m. The man was pronounced dead in hospital after the stabbing.

Homicide investigators are now investigating the death. It is Toronto's fifth homicide of the year.

Sidhu said police were told that several men were chasing one man and the man was stabbed when they caught up to him.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim suffering from one stab wound in his mid-section. He was conscious and breathing when located outside on the sidewalk.

The suspects had fled from the scene, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man suffering from a serious stab wound. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

Toronto paramedics said the man was taken in life-threatening condition to a trauma centre. Police later confirmed in a tweet that he had died.

His name and age have not been released because police are still notifying next of kin.

Sidhu said no weapon has been recovered and no description of suspects is available.

Officers are continuing to canvas the area for security camera footage and are appealing for dashboard camera video in case motorists driving by may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Toronto police's homicide squad at (416) 808-7400.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the case. (MIchael Charles Cole/CBC)