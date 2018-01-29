A male victim has been taken to hospital following a stabbing in the area of Yonge and Wellesley streets Monday evening.
Toronto police say they found the victim on scene suffering from a "serious stab wound" and that the suspect had fled.
"The indications are that a man or male was being chased by a group of other people, they caught up to him and he has been stabbed," Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto.
STABBING:— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) 30 January 2018
Yonge St + Wellesley St
-Police o/s
-Have found victim
-Suffering from serious stab wound
-EMS rushed
-Suspect fled
^dh
Hopkinson added that officers were able to make it on scene very quickly.
Paramedics have confirmed to CBC Toronto that the victim has been taken to a trauma centre and is in life-threatening condition.