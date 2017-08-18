While some Yonge Street business owners are feeling the sting of a 100 per cent tax hike, the neighbourhood's city councillor plans to address the concerns with the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation on Friday.

Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam confirmed to CBC Toronto that there will be a meeting in her office with MPAC and the City's revenue service.

She also said there's a good indication that MPAC, the not-for-profit corporation that assesses and classifies all properties in Ontario, will be reassessing the hefty property tax increase for Yonge Street businesses.

The Downtown Yonge BIA previously said the soaring bills — which have caused some businesses' taxes to double in just a year — could result in more vacant storefronts.

"It is my hope that [Friday's meeting] is the first of many that will be needed to address a very complex issue," said the BIA's chief operating officer and executive director, Mark Garner, in an email.

Business owners have hung signs in their windows protesting the tax hike. (Gary Asselstine/CBC)

Two-decades-old store may shut its doors

Already, at least one struggling business is bracing for a possible closure because of the tax hike.

Yonge Street independent bookstore staple Eliot's Bookshop, located at the corner of Wellesley Street W., recently said it may have to close after 22 years because of the tax hike.

Owner Paul Panayiotidis previously told CBC Toronto his taxes doubled from $24,000 a year to $48,000 a year. By 2020, he says his taxes would be $96,000 a year, unless something changes.

In Toronto, the property tax for a commercial space is determined by the building's current assessed value and then multiplied by about 2.5 per cent.

When MPAC rates a property, it bases its value on what buildings sold in the area and for what price — so when nearby homes are selling for tens of thousands of dollars over asking, prices for all types of properties in the area go up.