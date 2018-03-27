Willowdale Coun. John Filion says he's "bewildered" that a plan to transform Yonge Street — one recommended by city staff and expert planners alike — is set to come down to a close vote on Tuesday morning.

Filion says he's fighting to get the votes he needs to move ahead with Transform Yonge, a plan that would reduce a section of the street from six lanes to four while widening sidewalks and adding bike lanes.

He argues the changes would create a main street for the booming neighbourhood, while also making Yonge Street safer for those who live in the area.

Mayor John Tory appears to be leading the opposition. He's voiced his support for a plan that would maintain, but narrow, the six lanes of traffic to make space for wider sidewalks while moving the bike lanes to nearby Beecroft Road. That plan would cost an estimated $9 million more.

On Monday, Filion arranged a group of prominent city-builders to criticize Tory's vision.

Ken Greenberg, an urban designer, says it's "so obvious" and "so clear" that city staff are recommending the best option for the street that he's amazed it's even a debate.

"It's not about bicycle lanes," he told reporters.

"Do we want to build this stretch of Yonge Street for the 1960s? Or do we want to build it for the 21st century? Very simply, that's it."

Tory's alternative attacked

Greenberg took a dim view of Tory's preferred alternative. "There's everything wrong with that proposal," he said, noting it will cost more and won't create the great public space that people in the area deserve.

He says Tory's plan focuses only on moving automobiles.

Tory's office issued a statement ahead of the debate defending the plan, noting staff have said it's a viable option.

"The mayor believes bike lanes running on neighbouring streets along with public realm improvements to Yonge would be a win-win for the area that wouldn't increase congestion," the statement said.

David Crombie, Toronto's former mayorm who also went to school in the area, is encouraging Tory to change his position. He says the city has a "historic opportunity" to get the design of Yonge Street right, noting the roadway will likely remain in the same configuration for the next 50 years.

'Extremely strange' resistance to plan

Filion is also hoping to change Tory's mind, but says "there's been radio silence from the mayor's office" on this matter.

He expects Tuesday's vote to be "very close," despite the fact that he, staff, community leaders and leading planners support it.

"Why am I worried about losing this by a couple votes? It's unheard of," he said.

"It's extremely strange."

City council has approved a plan to debate the item at 9:30 a.m.