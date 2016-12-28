Part of Yonge Street in Rosedale remains closed for a second straight day as city contractors are still repairing a sinkhole that opened up in the middle of the road.

The workers are digging deeper to figure out the extent of the problem which developed "as a result of a suspected crack or break in a sanitary sewer," said Ellen Leesti, spokesperson for the City of Toronto in an email statement.

Yonge Street between Roxborough Street and Crescent Road remains closed for a second day while crews investigate the extent of a sinkhole (Chris Mulligan/CBC News)

"The city has set-up a bypass for the sewer and, along with city contractors, is continuing to conduct CCTV investigation and will determine a course of action to repair the sewer," she wrote.

Police shut down Yonge Street between Roxborough Street and Crescent Road yesterday morning when the sinkhole, which is filled with water, appeared.

97 Yonge diverting both ways via St. Clair, Avenue, Davenport due to a sinkhole at Yonge and Roxborough. #TTC — @TTCnotices

Leesti said that stretch of road will remain closed all day while the investigation and work continues.