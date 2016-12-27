A large sinkhole has appeared on Yonge Street, prompting Toronto police to close a section of the road on Tuesday morning.

Police shut down Yonge Street, from Roxborough Street to Crescent Road, just before 9 a.m. The sinkhole has filled with water, and several hours after it was initially reported, police said it could also be causing a gas leak in the area.

Update: City supervisor OS, possible gas leak within the sink hole. @Toronto_Fire OS. No ETA for Yonge to be re-opened at this time.^adc — @TPSOperations

Toronto Fire officials said the hole is about one metre across, and less than a metre deep, though it's unclear exactly how deep it is due to the water.

Police officers at the scene said it could take some time to fix.

It's not immediately clear what caused the sinkhole.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and police say it's unclear when the road will reopen.